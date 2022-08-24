© 2022 WYPR
WYPR News

Several people shot in Northwest Baltimore, police say

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Bethany Raja,
Kristen Mosbrucker
Published August 24, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Police_More.jpeg
Bethany Raja
/
Baltimore City Police responded to a shooting where seven people were injured and one person died.

Baltimore City Police responded to a "multi-victim shooting scene" at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

Seven adult men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Northwest District. Two victims were at the scene when police arrived. One person has died. Five victims suffering from gunshot wounds “walked into area hospitals seeking treatment,” according to a news release.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison arrived at the scene about an hour later. Harrison was speaking about resources to curb violent crime at a press conference in East Baltimore near Patterson Park earlier today.

Harrison said during a press conference at the scene that witnesses reported two people got out of a silver Lexus sedan and fired on people at the intersection. The shooters got back into the vehicle and fled along Park Heights Avenue.

“The brazenness of these offenders to pull up, get out of a car and then open fire on a group of people minding their own business is unconscionable,” Harrison said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police detectives at 410-396-2100.

WYPR News
Bethany Raja
Bethany Raja is WYPR's City Hall Reporter
Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
