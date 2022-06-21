Ferguson, Mfume endorse Wes Moore for governor

Author and entrepreneur Wes Moore picked up two significant endorsements for his campaign for Governor Tuesday, from Senate President Bill Ferguson and Baltimore Congressman Kweisi Mfume.

Ferguson had refrained from weighing in on the crowded Democratic gubernatorial field until Tuesday. The only previous endorsement he made was for fellow District 46 Democrat Brooke Lierman for Comptroller.

During a press conference at Cherry Hill Elementary School, he said that this election marks a turning point for Maryland leadership.

“We're going to have a new governor, a new lieutenant governor, a new comptroller, a new attorney general; every constitutional officer in the state of Maryland will be brand new next year in a moment that matters more today than it ever has. So what does it mean?” Ferguson asked.

“It means that we need to be led by people who have passion, who have a vision, who have the ability to magnetize and bring incredible people around them to reshape the world that we all know is possible, he said, “that person is Wes Moore and his running mate Aruna Miller.”

Mfume said Moore’s ambitions remind him of what he was told when he first ran for Baltimore City Council in 1979.

“He's too young; He's too idealistic, He believes he can change everything. ‘Don't worry,’ they said, ‘politics will change him,’ and I said, ‘No, I will change politics’,” Mfume recalled. Moore and Miller, he said, also will change politics from the inside.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones endorsed Moore’s ticket early last month. Maryland's primary election is July 19.

