Superintendent Williams Acknowledges Problems Within BCPS

Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl Williams admitted Tuesday night the school system has multiple problems, including low morale, late buses and an inefficient central office.

Following the release of a scathing consultant’s report on how the school system operates, Williams told the school board it is time to make changes.

“We must acknowledge our current state, have frank dialogue about our path forward and collaboratively create the climate and conditions necessary for collective healing,” he said.

Williams said a plan is in the works to address employee morale.

“Based on my conversations with staff and families, I know that we have a very real customer service problem.”

Also, Williams said they are creating a data dashboard to track if buses arrive at their stops on time. He also embraced the efficiency report’s recommendation to reorganize the central office, which he said should save more than $30 million over five years.

The superintendent said the administration will examine salaries and consider offering signing bonuses to try to attract new employees to deal with staff shortages.

Williams said workgroups will be organized to go over the consultant’s report, which includes nearly 200 recommendations. Other issues laid out in the report include a dysfunctional school board, high employee turnover, and an inadequate staff to deal with another cybersecurity attack.

“A 759-page review of our system requires a balanced and steady approach for successful implementation,” Williams said.

Williams said the consultant has finished its examination of BCPS.

“It is now upon us to take that and make this our work.”

The county is paying Public Works LLC $1.2 million for efficiency reports on the school system and the county government. The government report has not yet been released.