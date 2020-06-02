"People Are Ready To Rebel": Youth Lead Protest Against Police Brutality

Protests continued in Baltimore on Monday as young people flooded the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

The youth-led protest marched through downtown Baltimore on Monday, calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality. Taking up several city blocks, protestors marched onto I-83, blocking rush hour traffic and chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Black Power,” before rallying in front of City Hall.

It was Nyame-Kye Kondo’s first protest since the ones following the death of Michael Brown in 2014. She felt inspired to join by the energy of national demonstrations.

“People are ready to rebel against the system that is keeping everyone oppressed," she told WYPR. "We’re going to fight for our longevity, we’re going to fight for our rights. And sometimes that’s not pretty, just like what they’re doing to us is not pretty.”

As protests continue around the country, local activists say they plan to keep up that fight.