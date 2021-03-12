-
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt announced a series of changes in police policy Friday spurred by reaction to…
-
A look at a persistent COVID-19 hot-spot in Maryland: The prison system. A recap of the weekend's demonstrations in Baltimore, calling for an end to…
-
Thousands of people marched across Baltimore for a second consecutive weekend in multiple demonstrations to protest racism and police brutality and demand…
-
As the country approaches the end of a second week of protests over police abuse of black Americans, state and local leaders in Maryland are calling for…
-
Protests continued in Baltimore on Monday as young people flooded the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody…
-
What happens when civil unrest and massive political demonstrations erupt in the midst of a pandemic? Baltimore’s health commissioner applauds lawful…
-
This weekend, demonstrators in Baltimore City joined thousands who took to the streets in cities large and small across the nation protesting the killing…
-
Some parents, teachers, students and administrators in Baltimore City Schools spent the week trying to convince state and local lawmakers to plug the…
-
Students at predominately white Westminster High School fought back Wednesday after administrators removed posters promoting diversity. More than a third…