First Informers and Bridge Builders
When Maryland went into lockdown at the onset of the Covid pandemic, the region’s public radio stations were deemed ‘essential businesses.’ The staff at WYPR, WEAA, WTMD, and WBJC had a challenge on their hands: How do you stay safe and, at the same time, maintain a service that’s now more crucial than ever? In this episode, radio makers talk about navigating the pandemic. They also look ahead to the future of public radio in a rapidly changing media landscape.
