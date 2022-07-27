© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey

First Informers and Bridge Builders

Published July 27, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT
The image shows two standing microphones on a table in a studio. Two pairs of headphones with a surgical face mask in front of them sit on the table.
Aaron Henkin / WYPR
A new addition to a reporter's kit: a face mask.

When Maryland went into lockdown at the onset of the Covid pandemic, the region’s public radio stations were deemed ‘essential businesses.’ The staff at WYPR, WEAA, WTMD, and WBJC had a challenge on their hands: How do you stay safe and, at the same time, maintain a service that’s now more crucial than ever? In this episode, radio makers talk about navigating the pandemic. They also look ahead to the future of public radio in a rapidly changing media landscape.

Production and support for this podcast was brought to you in part by PNC Bank.

Tags

Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey COVID-19COVID-19 restrictionspandemicBaltimore Radio
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Jamyla Krempel
Jamyla Krempel is WYPR's digital content director and the executive producer of Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey. She collaborates with reporters, program and podcast hosts to create content for WYPR’s online platforms.
