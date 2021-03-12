-
Governor Hogan announces Maryland’s next phases for Covid19 vaccinations. A bill to provide legal help to renters facing eviction passes the House of Delegates. Mayor Brandon Scott names a new head of one of the city’s most embattled agencies. And Maryland lawmakers are debating a bill that would put an end to mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles.
Gov. Larry Hogan is easing several COVID-19 restrictions across the state. Effective Friday 5 p.m., all capacity limits on indoor and outdoor dining at…
The head of Baltimore City Schools says so far, so good on the opening of more than two dozen schools this week. Governor Hogan says, no, Covid-19 is not…
The rise in Covid-19 cases prompts Governor Hogan to tighten restrictions. State workers say they're not properly equipped for telework. The City Council…
County-by-county updates on tightening COVID-19 restrictions, plus the state’s moratorium on utility shut-offs ends this weekend, but BG&E says if you’re…
Across Maryland, tightened restrictions and other orders are in place because of the spike in Covid-19 cases. On the heels of Gov Hogan’s press conference…
Governor Hogan tightens statewide restrictions to curb what he says is a dangerous new phase of the pandemic. Plus, if the early results hold true on a…
Varying states of emergency and uneven restrictions across the state have local leaders on the defensive with their constituents. And we talk with a…