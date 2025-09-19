The first pieces of an ambitious package of housing legislation designed to clear the way for new building and increase housing density in Baltimore was advanced by a City Council committee Thursday, setting the stage for a discussion by the full council.

The council’s Land Use and Transportation Committee advanced bills that would allow people to build closer to their property lines and do away with requirements for off-street parking. Both were approved by split votes.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Bills intended to reduce Baltimore housing costs move forward over opposition

