Bills intended to reduce Baltimore housing costs move forward over opposition

The Baltimore Banner | By Emily Opilo
Published September 19, 2025 at 12:12 PM EDT
City Councilman Ryan Dorsey speaks about his housing bills in May.
Jessica Gallagher
/
The Baltimore Banner
City Councilman Ryan Dorsey speaks about his housing bills in May.

The first pieces of an ambitious package of housing legislation designed to clear the way for new building and increase housing density in Baltimore was advanced by a City Council committee Thursday, setting the stage for a discussion by the full council.

The council’s Land Use and Transportation Committee advanced bills that would allow people to build closer to their property lines and do away with requirements for off-street parking. Both were approved by split votes.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Bills intended to reduce Baltimore housing costs move forward over opposition

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region.
Emily Opilo
