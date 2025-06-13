Gov. Wes Moore ‘Uplifts’ affordable housing in East Baltimore

Elected officials, nonprofit workers and others crowded under a white tent in East Baltimore Friday afternoon. At the podium, Gov. Wes Moore announced that Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake is the first recipient of the UPLIFT grant — short for Utilizing Progressive Lending Investments to Finance Transformation.

Before his remarks, Moore toured a three-bedroom, 1.5 bath home, still under construction.

“It's important to build opportunity in places that oftentimes have been robbed of it,” said Moore. “The goal is to invest in communities with inequitable appraisal values, lifting property values to their true level. We are proud that Orchard Ridge will be the first community to receive this funding.”

UPLIFT is focused on converting vacant lots and abandoned buildings into quality, affordable housing. In formerly redlined areas, homes often appraise for less than the cost to build, reflecting decades of disinvestment.

According to the governor’s office, the program will also support public amenities such as parks and recreational facilities.

Habitat is building 27 houses in the Orchard Ridge neighborhood, once home to public housing. Now that those units have been razed, the nonprofit is converting the vacant land into affordable homes, said Mike Posko, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake.

Leaders from Habitat say the funds will help close a major appraisal gap. The houses are valued at more than $200,000 and will be sold to qualified buyers for $150,000-$175,000 giving first-time home owners instant equity.

“This is not an end point,” Moore said, encouraging other developers to apply for funding . “This is a continuation. This is not the end of a conversation. This is a promissory note that we're just getting started.”

Posko said families are expected to move in this fall, marking the completion of the final phase of a 10-year project. He added that the new homeowners have also completed a year-long financial education course and will have 0% interest mortgages.