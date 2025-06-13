2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Wes Moore ‘Uplifts’ affordable housing in East Baltimore

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published June 13, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT
The UPLIFT program aims to boost property values in underserved communities, starting with a $1.25 million loan for Habitat for Humanity to construct 27 more homes in Orchard Ridge. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
1 of 3  — IMG_0224.jpeg
The UPLIFT program aims to boost property values in underserved communities, starting with a $1.25 million loan for Habitat for Humanity to construct 27 more homes in Orchard Ridge.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Gov. Wes Moore stopped by East Baltimore to award Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake with a $1.25 million grant.
2 of 3  — moore uplift.jpg
Gov. Wes Moore stopped by East Baltimore to award Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake with a $1.25 million grant.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Mike Posko with Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake says the site where the nonprofit is constructing 27 homes was a former public housing development.
3 of 3  — hfh chesapeake.jpg
Mike Posko with Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake says the site where the nonprofit is constructing 27 homes was a former public housing development.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR

Elected officials, nonprofit workers and others crowded under a white tent in East Baltimore Friday afternoon. At the podium, Gov. Wes Moore announced that Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake is the first recipient of the UPLIFT grant — short for Utilizing Progressive Lending Investments to Finance Transformation.

Before his remarks, Moore toured a three-bedroom, 1.5 bath home, still under construction.

“It's important to build opportunity in places that oftentimes have been robbed of it,” said Moore. “The goal is to invest in communities with inequitable appraisal values, lifting property values to their true level. We are proud that Orchard Ridge will be the first community to receive this funding.”

UPLIFT is focused on converting vacant lots and abandoned buildings into quality, affordable housing. In formerly redlined areas, homes often appraise for less than the cost to build, reflecting decades of disinvestment.

According to the governor’s office, the program will also support public amenities such as parks and recreational facilities.

Habitat is building 27 houses in the Orchard Ridge neighborhood, once home to public housing. Now that those units have been razed, the nonprofit is converting the vacant land into affordable homes, said Mike Posko, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake.

Leaders from Habitat say the funds will help close a major appraisal gap. The houses are valued at more than $200,000 and will be sold to qualified buyers for $150,000-$175,000 giving first-time home owners instant equity.

“This is not an end point,” Moore said, encouraging other developers to apply for funding. “This is a continuation. This is not the end of a conversation. This is a promissory note that we're just getting started.”

Posko said families are expected to move in this fall, marking the completion of the final phase of a 10-year project. He added that the new homeowners have also completed a year-long financial education course and will have 0% interest mortgages.

Click here to learn more about purchasing one of the homes.
Tags
WYPR News HousingAffordable housingMaryland Gov. Wes MooreBaltimore CityEast Baltimore
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau
Related Content