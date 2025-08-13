2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Trump targets states for immigration enforcement, Maryland is high on the list

The Baltimore Banner | By John-John Williams IV
Published August 13, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One earlier this month. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree
/
AP
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One earlier this month.

When the Trump administration last month filed an unusual lawsuit against all federal judges in Maryland, it was another example of the state drawing fire from the president.

The dispute in Maryland began this spring when the chief judge of Maryland’s U.S. District Court ordered a 48-hour pause in every case in which an immigrant had tried to block deportation by challenging the legality of their detention. The Justice Department called the move an overreach and sued the entire bench.

The lawsuit, which is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Baltimore, comes as the administration in myriad ways has focused on Maryland for its immigration enforcement.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: As Trump targets states for immigration enforcement, Maryland is high on the list

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner ImmigrationImmigrantsTrump administrationMaryland
John-John Williams IV
See stories by John-John Williams IV
Related Content