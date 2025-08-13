When the Trump administration last month filed an unusual lawsuit against all federal judges in Maryland, it was another example of the state drawing fire from the president.

The dispute in Maryland began this spring when the chief judge of Maryland’s U.S. District Court ordered a 48-hour pause in every case in which an immigrant had tried to block deportation by challenging the legality of their detention. The Justice Department called the move an overreach and sued the entire bench.

The lawsuit, which is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Baltimore, comes as the administration in myriad ways has focused on Maryland for its immigration enforcement.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: As Trump targets states for immigration enforcement, Maryland is high on the list

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.