The Ravens have released Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, following numerous allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior at spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore region.

Two of those businesses said they banned Tucker from returning.

In a statement, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on Monday called it a “football decision” that was “incredibly difficult.” Tucker was the lone remaining member of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII-winning roster and had spent his entire 13-year career in Baltimore, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens release star kicker Justin Tucker after allegations of inappropriate behavior

