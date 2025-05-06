2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Ravens release star kicker Justin Tucker after allegations of inappropriate behavior

The Baltimore Banner | By Jonas Shaffer,
Julie ScharperGiana Han
Published May 6, 2025 at 9:37 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker at an event in November. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker at an event in November.

The Ravens have released Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, following numerous allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior at spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore region.

Two of those businesses said they banned Tucker from returning.

In a statement, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on Monday called it a “football decision” that was “incredibly difficult.” Tucker was the lone remaining member of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII-winning roster and had spent his entire 13-year career in Baltimore, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens release star kicker Justin Tucker after allegations of inappropriate behavior

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Ravens Baltimore Ravens Sports
