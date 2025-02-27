In a new statement, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker once again denied allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior from multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore area. For the first time, he has also issued an apology.

“I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true,” he said in the statement, which was first reported by the sports site OutKick.

“It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry,” Tucker added.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: In new statement, Justin Tucker denies allegations — and says ‘I am sorry’

