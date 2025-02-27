© 2025 WYPR
In new statement, Justin Tucker denies allegations — and says ‘I am sorry’

The Baltimore Banner | By Brenna Smith,
Giana Han
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:04 PM EST
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner; Original photo by Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner
/
Original photo by Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker

In a new statement, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker once again denied allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior from multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore area. For the first time, he has also issued an apology.

“I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true,” he said in the statement, which was first reported by the sports site OutKick.

“It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry,” Tucker added.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: In new statement, Justin Tucker denies allegations — and says ‘I am sorry’

