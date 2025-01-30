Ravens' Justin Tucker accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapists

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior at four high-end spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore region, according to six massage therapists reports the Baltimore Banner.

Several therapists said Tucker’s behavior was so egregious that they ended his sessions early or refused to work on him again. And, at two spas, management said they banned him from returning.

After receiving a tip on Jan. 9, The Banner began investigating and spoke to six massage therapists who recounted troubling firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016.

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions that may not be suitable for some readers.

