Ravens' Justin Tucker accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapists

The Baltimore Banner | By Julie Scharper,
Brenna SmithJustin Fenton
Published January 30, 2025 at 3:51 PM EST
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Photo by Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner; Original image: Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner
Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner
/
Original image: Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior at four high-end spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore region, according to six massage therapists reports the Baltimore Banner.

Several therapists said Tucker’s behavior was so egregious that they ended his sessions early or refused to work on him again. And, at two spas, management said they banned him from returning.

After receiving a tip on Jan. 9, The Banner began investigating and spoke to six massage therapists who recounted troubling firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016.

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions that may not be suitable for some readers.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens' Justin Tucker accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapists

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
The Baltimore Banner RavensBaltimore Ravens
