Midday on Politics: A look back at RNC, and Trump's closing speech

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Republican presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Paul Sancya
/
AP
Republican presidential candidate and former president, Donald Trump, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, came to a close last night with a speech from the party's nominee for President. Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination, thanked his family and delivered a wide-ranging address similar to those heard at his campaign rallies.

Lisa Desjardins, a correspondent with PBS News Hour joins Midday to discuss the convention and what the platform and messaging the Republicans have staked their claim to in a pivotal election year.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
