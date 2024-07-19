Midday on Politics: A look back at RNC, and Trump's closing speech
The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, came to a close last night with a speech from the party's nominee for President. Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination, thanked his family and delivered a wide-ranging address similar to those heard at his campaign rallies.
Lisa Desjardins, a correspondent with PBS News Hour joins Midday to discuss the convention and what the platform and messaging the Republicans have staked their claim to in a pivotal election year.
Classic convention moment… pic.twitter.com/yPQeSwOy4w— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 19, 2024