Baltimore hotel workers reach new deal with city-owned Hilton for higher wages

The Baltimore Banner | By Penelope Blackwell
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Hilton employees and supporters marched in front of the downtown hotel during a Labor Day strike. (J.M. Giordano/for The Baltimore Banner)
J.M. Giordano
/
For The Baltimore Banner
Hilton employees and supporters marched in front of the downtown hotel during a Labor Day strike.

Hotel workers at Baltimore’s downtown Hilton reached an agreement with the company for a new union contract after months of bargaining, picket lines and a one-day strike on Labor Day.

The new four-year contract includes wage increases for non-tipped and tipped hotel workers and more funding for workers’ pension and health care funds, according to Unite Here Local 7 President Tracy Lingo. It also includes language to ensure fair pay for banquet workers at the city-owned hotel.

The deal for workers in Baltimore comes amid a national labor push involving thousands of hospitality workers across in the U.S., who are demanding better pay and benefits. Lingo called the newly ratified deal a victory for workers.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore hotel workers reach new deal with city-owned Hilton for higher wages

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
