On The Record

How much do you make? The founder of Salary Transparent Street isn't afraid to ask.

By Maureen Harvie,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 22, 2024 at 10:26 AM EDT
In October, employers in Maryland will be required to include a wage range in job postings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/AP
/
AP
How much do you make? It’s a taboo question, but Hannah Williams is working to change that.

Williams is the founder of Salary Transparent Street. You may have seen her videos, where she asks people at parks, farmers’ markets, or just walking down the street, to share their salary. We ask how she developed her passion for salary transparency.

STS Resource Hub
Maryland joins growing list of states requiring wage transparency

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
