How much do you make? The founder of Salary Transparent Street isn't afraid to ask.
How much do you make? It’s a taboo question, but Hannah Williams is working to change that.
Williams is the founder of Salary Transparent Street. You may have seen her videos, where she asks people at parks, farmers’ markets, or just walking down the street, to share their salary. We ask how she developed her passion for salary transparency.
