Midday

The Key Bridge collapse stopped ship traffic. But it also halted the local economy. What's next?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 13, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
Tradepoint Atlantic remains open because it is south of the Key Bridge site. Photo by John Lee/WYPR.
John Lee
/
WYPR
Tradepoint Atlantic, a 3300-acre global logistics center, remains open because it is south of the Key Bridge site.

What needs to happen to jumpstart the local economy while the Key bridge is rebuilt. Will there be a lag until things are back to normal?

Tom speaks with Mary Kane, the CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and Dr. Christina DePasquale, an associate professor of practice in economics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School about the impact of the bridge collapse on area businesses, non-profits and the labor market.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
