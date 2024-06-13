The Key Bridge collapse stopped ship traffic. But it also halted the local economy. What's next?
What needs to happen to jumpstart the local economy while the Key bridge is rebuilt. Will there be a lag until things are back to normal?
Tom speaks with Mary Kane, the CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and Dr. Christina DePasquale, an associate professor of practice in economics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School about the impact of the bridge collapse on area businesses, non-profits and the labor market.