B&P Tunnel: As a $6B replacement plan rolls out, some locals protest

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published January 31, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST
Wes Moore B&PTunnel AP Photo_Andrew Harnik_SCALED.png
-
/
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaking before President Joe Biden on January 30 in Baltimore, at the North Portal of the 150 year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel. Both men praised plans for a 10-year, $6 billion-dollar federal-state infrastructure project that would build a new high-speed rail tunnel and restore the existing one. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Today on Midday.... equity and the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.

President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore were in Baltimore on Monday to proclaim that the new Frederick Douglass tunnel is good for jobs and economic growth. But some local residents think that the burden of the 10-year project will fall disproportionately on communities of color.

Today, we explore the pros and cons of the new tunnel project with Baltimore Banner reporter Callan Tansill-Suddath, who joins us on our digital line.

Later, Tom speaks with Laura Amlie, a Reservoir Hill resident and president of the local activist group, Residents Against the Tunnel.

Laura Amlie joins Tom in Studio A.

Callan Tansill-Suddath_Laura Amlie-COMBO2.jpeg
Callan Tansill-Suddath (left) is a state politics reporter for The Baltimore Banner; Laura Amlie is a West Baltimore resident and a representative of Residents Against The Tunnel (RATT). (courtesy photos)

You can join the conversation as well. Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Amtrak Baltimore transportation Howard Street tunnel Maryland Gov. Wes Moore President Joe Biden Infrastructure West Baltimore
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
