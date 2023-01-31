B&P Tunnel: As a $6B replacement plan rolls out, some locals protest

Today on Midday.... equity and the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.

President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore were in Baltimore on Monday to proclaim that the new Frederick Douglass tunnel is good for jobs and economic growth. But some local residents think that the burden of the 10-year project will fall disproportionately on communities of color.

Today, we explore the pros and cons of the new tunnel project with Baltimore Banner reporter Callan Tansill-Suddath, who joins us on our digital line.

Later, Tom speaks with Laura Amlie, a Reservoir Hill resident and president of the local activist group, Residents Against the Tunnel.

Laura Amlie joins Tom in Studio A.

Callan Tansill-Suddath (left) is a state politics reporter for The Baltimore Banner; Laura Amlie is a West Baltimore resident and a representative of Residents Against The Tunnel (RATT). (courtesy photos)

You can join the conversation as well. Call 410.662.8780. Email: [email protected] Or tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.