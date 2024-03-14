Delays coming to I-695 as next phase of shoulder construction set to begin

Some things in life are certain: death, taxes and roadwork on Interstate 695.

The next phase of an ongoing, multiyear construction project that aims to ease congestion and improve safety on I-695, the Baltimore Beltway, begins Monday, the State Highway Administration announced in a press release. The agency is warning drivers to expect “significant off-peak delays” along the northeast section of the Beltway as crews tackle shoulder work along a roughly 1½-mile section between White Marsh Boulevard and Lillian Holt Drive.

Approved in 2020, the entire project will ultimately allow through traffic on the inside shoulder in both directions during peak travel hours. The work will take place along most of the northern section of the beltway, from the Interstate 70 interchange on the west side to just shy of the Interstate 95 interchange in Northeast Baltimore County.

