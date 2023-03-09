Most Maryland public schools showed no improvement on a state rating system updated on Thursday for the first time since 2019. Baltimore City and County had the lowest ratings in the region.

The Maryland School Report Card rating system, which awards one star to the lowest performing schools and five stars to the highest performing, is designed to give families a simple guide to the quality of a school. It was first developed in 2017 and first used in 2018 to rank each school in Maryland.

The report card released Thursday measures the 2021-2022 school year and how students performed on Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program tests, access to a well-rounded curriculum, graduation rates, English learner proficiency, attendance, student readiness for high school and survey results that asks about school quality and student success.

These factors determine how many points, out of 100, a school receives, and the points determine how many stars a school earns. Schools earning 75 points or greater earn five stars, 60 to 74 points is a four-star rating, 45 to 59 is three stars, 30 to 44 is two stars and anything below is one star.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: New Maryland school ratings are out. Baltimore City and County performed among the worst.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.