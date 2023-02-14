Baltimore County schools propose cutting 162 vacant teacher positions

The Baltimore County Public Schools system is proposing to cut over 160 vacant teaching positions to save millions. Staff from the budget office say it’s to match declining enrollment numbers, but union leaders and the school board chair still find it concerning.

The proposed cuts were explained in a 62-page document in which district staff answered dozens of board members’ questions about the district’s budget for fiscal year 2024. The answers revealed ways the system aims to save money in a spending plan the county executive called “unrealistic,” but also points to areas where they may invest more, such as all-day pre-K.

Superintendent Darryl Williams, who will leave the district after his term expires on June 30, proposed a budget of $2.6 billion, including a $1.9 billion general fund to cover school operations.

Budget discussions are ongoing, with another work session planned for Tuesday. The board will vote to adopt the budget Feb. 28.

