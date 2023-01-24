Students in the Baltimore region are moving past the pandemic in English, but many are flubbing math

Mirroring statewide trends, Baltimore City and Baltimore County students have rebounded from the pandemic in English, but both school systems saw dramatic drops in math scores on Maryland’s annual assessment of student achievement, according to results released Tuesday afternoon.

The city and county were the only two school systems in central Maryland with pass rates lower than the state average on the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, known as MCAP.

However, the city school system’s scores on English rose significantly in most grades, continuing a pre-pandemic trend that began in 2018 when its increases outpaced those of other districts across the state. The county also saw large increases in certain grades in English.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Students in Baltimore region are moving past the pandemic in English, but many are flubbing math

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.