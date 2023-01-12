A backlog of hundreds of complaints about Baltimore police officers continues to grow each week as city officials make their final push toward setting up a new citizen-led oversight board.

The board was mandated in late 2021 by the General Assembly as part of Anton’s Law, a police reform package passed that, among other initiatives, directed each county and jurisdiction to implement the new layer of oversight. Baltimore City’s will be one of the last police accountability boards in the state to get up and running.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Complaints against Baltimore police officers grow as new accountability board takes shape

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.