City Council President Zeke Cohen on consequential housing bills, Sisson St. Dump and homeless shelter conditions

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen joins Midday to share his perspective on the pressing issues facing city legislators.

Cohen talks about the relocation the Sisson Street Waste Facility, and pushback from neighborhood organizations and environmental groups.

Plus, now the council will oversee the city’s response to the opioid crisis. Cohen wants better oversight of how the more than half a billion dollars in settlement will be spent.

And a package of zoning and bills designed to make housing more affordable, but which has garnered substantial opposition. Cohen supports the legislation, does he think it will make a difference.