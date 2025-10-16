2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
City Council President Zeke Cohen on consequential housing bills, Sisson St. Dump and homeless shelter conditions

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
City Councilman Ryan Dorsey speaks about his housing bills in May. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Jessica Gallagher
/
The Baltimore Banner
City Councilman Ryan Dorsey speaks about a bundle of housing bills after they were introduced in May 2025.

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen joins Midday to share his perspective on the pressing issues facing city legislators.

Cohen talks about the relocation the Sisson Street Waste Facility, and pushback from neighborhood organizations and environmental groups.

Plus, now the council will oversee the city’s response to the opioid crisis. Cohen wants better oversight of how the more than half a billion dollars in settlement will be spent.

And a package of zoning and bills designed to make housing more affordable, but which has garnered substantial opposition. Cohen supports the legislation, does he think it will make a difference.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak