City Council President Zeke Cohen on Baltimore's crisis response, opioid abuse treatment and more.

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen joins Midday to discuss renewed scrutiny of the city's crisis response system. A recent series of police shootings of people experiencing mental health problems has residents and officials asking why alternatives to law enforcement were not used.

The city council has held hearings recently related to police accountability, and last night Cohen announced he will hold a hearing on August 27 to discuss the city’s crisis response system.

We also ask Cohen about the city's plans for millions of dollars in funds for opioid abuse treatment coming from settlements with manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

Plus, Cohen publicly rebuked energy company BGE for its plan to increase rates. Is there more the city can do to ease the burden on ratepayers?