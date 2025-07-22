2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
(NPR Story) Congress rolls back public media funding
Programs
Midday

City Council President Zeke Cohen on Baltimore's crisis response, opioid abuse treatment and more.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Council President Zeke Cohen chairs a special hearing during the approval of the first Baltimore City budget under his presidential tenure.
Emily Hofstaedter
/
WYPR
Council President Zeke Cohen chaired a special hearing during the approval of the first Baltimore City budget under his presidential tenure earlier this year.

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen joins Midday to discuss renewed scrutiny of the city's crisis response system. A recent series of police shootings of people experiencing mental health problems has residents and officials asking why alternatives to law enforcement were not used.

The city council has held hearings recently related to police accountability, and last night Cohen announced he will hold a hearing on August 27 to discuss the city’s crisis response system.

We also ask Cohen about the city's plans for millions of dollars in funds for opioid abuse treatment coming from settlements with manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

Plus, Cohen publicly rebuked energy company BGE for its plan to increase rates. Is there more the city can do to ease the burden on ratepayers?

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayZeke CohenCity Council President Zeke CohenOpioid Epidemiccrisis intervention teams
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes