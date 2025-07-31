The number of people under 18 killed in Baltimore during the first six months of 2025 fell to two — the lowest level in more than a decade — mirroring the city’s broader decline in violence.

The decline comes as Baltimore and the state have begun treating gun violence as a public health crisis.

Officials and community groups have invested in programs meant to divert kids from gun violence, hopeful that they’ll inoculate younger generations.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Baltimore recorded fewest youth homicides in a decade in first half of 2025

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.