Poll: Marylanders favor Moore over Hogan in 2026, oppose new taxes in 2025
If the 2026 gubernatorial election were held today, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would handily defeat former Gov. Larry Hogan, according to a poll out Tuesday.
Hogan, a Republican, has not yet said he’ll run for governor in 2026. But in the hypothetical posed by Gonzales Research and Media Services, Moore, a Democrat, defeats Hogan 52% to 38%. Ten percent said they were undecided.
