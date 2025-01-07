© 2025 WYPR
Poll: Marylanders favor Moore over Hogan in 2026, oppose new taxes in 2025

The Baltimore Banner | By Brenda Wintrode
Published January 7, 2025 at 9:37 AM EST
An early 2026 poll finds former Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t much of a challenge for current Gov. Wes Moore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
An early 2026 poll finds former Gov. Larry Hogan isn’t much of a challenge for current Gov. Wes Moore.

If the 2026 gubernatorial election were held today, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would handily defeat former Gov. Larry Hogan, according to a poll out Tuesday.

Hogan, a Republican, has not yet said he’ll run for governor in 2026. But in the hypothetical posed by Gonzales Research and Media Services, Moore, a Democrat, defeats Hogan 52% to 38%. Ten percent said they were undecided.

