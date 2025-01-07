If the 2026 gubernatorial election were held today, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would handily defeat former Gov. Larry Hogan, according to a poll out Tuesday.

Hogan, a Republican, has not yet said he’ll run for governor in 2026. But in the hypothetical posed by Gonzales Research and Media Services, Moore, a Democrat, defeats Hogan 52% to 38%. Ten percent said they were undecided.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:

Poll: Marylanders favor Moore over Hogan in 2026, oppose new taxes in 2025

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.