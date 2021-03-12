-
Mayor Brandon Scott released a draft of his violence reduction plan, which prioritizes public health, on Monday.
-
The state Senate on Friday voted along party lines to override 16 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The list of bills includes three intended to reduce crime…
-
The Maryland Board of Public Works cut $413 million from the state budget during its meeting Wednesday. Gov. Larry Hogan — one of the board’s three…
-
NewsIn the first State of the State address after winning reelection, Gov. Larry Hogan highlighted several of his priorities for the legislative session,…
-
The Maryland General Assembly begins its annual 90-day session Wednesday in Annapolis, and reducing violent crime in Baltimore is at the top of political…
-
In this school year, nine Baltimore City students died as a result of violence. CEO of Schools Sonja Santelises and Mayor Catherine Pugh held a memorial…
-
As part of her violence reduction initiative, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has been meeting daily with the heads of every city agency. On Tuesday…
-
State lawmakers are considering something billed as the “Comprehensive Crime Bill of 2018.” The legislation was developed in large part as a response to…
-
Some state legislators who represent Baltimore in Annapolis are trying to increase state funding for programs designed to prevent gun violence before it…
-
Two days after Governor Larry Hogan promised $2.5 million for repairs to Baltimore City schools’ troubled heating systems, he met with Mayor Catherine…