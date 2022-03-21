Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Tom's Newsmaker guest on Midday today is Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison...

The scourge of violence in Baltimore continues. Since the beginning of the year, the number of homicides and non-fatal shootings has outpaced the horrific numbers from last year.

The FBI has mandated that the city change the way it collects crime data. Will that change improve the efficacy of the fight against violent crime?

What does the BPD hope state legislators will do to help make Baltimore streets safer, and what financial help from the federal government can the department expect? And with the city’s top prosecutor standing trial in federal court in May, has the relationship between federal law enforcement and city police been damaged?

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison joins us on Zoom from Police Headquarters in Baltimore.

