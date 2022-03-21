© 2021 WYPR
Click here for video coverage of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Midday

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Published March 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Michael Harrison BPD COMM-2_crop-scaled_ 2019.png
Michael Harrison was sworn in as the Baltimore Police Department's 41st Commissioner on March 12, 2019. (official BPD photo)

Tom's Newsmaker guest on Midday today is Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison...

The scourge of violence in Baltimore continues. Since the beginning of the year, the number of homicides and non-fatal shootings has outpaced the horrific numbers from last year.

The FBI has mandated that the city change the way it collects crime data. Will that change improve the efficacy of the fight against violent crime?

What does the BPD hope state legislators will do to help make Baltimore streets safer, and what financial help from the federal government can the department expect? And with the city’s top prosecutor standing trial in federal court in May, has the relationship between federal law enforcement and city police been damaged?

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison joins us on Zoom from Police Headquarters in Baltimore.

We welcome your comments and questions for the Commissioner.
Call us: 410.662.8780. email: [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore City Police DepartmentMichael S. HarrisonCrimeViolence Reduction PlanGun Violence
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
