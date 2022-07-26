Anthony Barksdale, Baltimore's deputy mayor for public safety

Tom's next guest is Anthony Barksdale. In 2013, he retired after a career as an interim Commissioner and senior commander in the Baltimore Police Department. Earlier this month, Mayor Brandon Scott appointed him Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. In that role, he will oversee several city agencies including the police department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. He will be in charge of implementing the Consent Decree between the City and the Justice Department, and he will also implement the Mayor’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan.

Anthony Barksdale joins us on Zoom from City Hall.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.