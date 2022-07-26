© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Anthony Barksdale, Baltimore's deputy mayor for public safety

Published July 26, 2022
Anthony Barksdale, speaking at a July 8 City Hall news conference following his appointment by Mayor Scott as the new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. (WYPR Photo)

Tom's next guest is Anthony Barksdale. In 2013, he retired after a career as an interim Commissioner and senior commander in the Baltimore Police Department. Earlier this month, Mayor Brandon Scott appointed him Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. In that role, he will oversee several city agencies including the police department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. He will be in charge of implementing the Consent Decree between the City and the Justice Department, and he will also implement the Mayor’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan.

Anthony Barksdale joins us on Zoom from City Hall.

