Newsmaker: Shantay Jackson, Heading The New Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety & Engagement

A central tenet of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s approach to crime reduction in our city is the certainty that the traditional strategies that Baltimore has employed for decades have come up short, and that public safety must be re-imagined if the levels of violent crime are to be brought down. Murders and non-fatal shootings have for so long been a part of the landscape of certain neighborhoods. Scott’s vision for a safer city is tied to his vision for a more equitable, more inclusive, and more trauma-informed city, as well.

Tom's guest today has been charged by the Mayor to gather community input and implement the Mayor’s vision for a safer city. Last December, Shantay Jackson was appointed to be the head of a new agency established by Mayor Scott, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

A lifelong Baltimorean, Shantay Jackson has experience in the private and public sector, with community groups and conflict mediation and resolution.

The word “engagement” is in the name of her office, and we invite you to engage with Shantay Jackson here on Midday. What do you think we should be doing as a matter of public policy and individual responsibility to stem the tide of violence that has been particularly acute over the last several years?

Shantay Jackson joins us on our digital line. And we welcome your questions and comments.