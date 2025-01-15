UMB hopes to educate public and professionals about psychedelic therapies
The use of psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat trauma and other ailments is on the rise. University of Maryland, Baltimore puts it front and center with an interdisciplinary speaker series across social work, pharmacy, and nursing called Multidisciplinary Perspectives on the Science and Practice of Psychedelic Therapies. We get a preview from Megan Meyer, MSW, PhD, and from Dr. Allison Kelliher, Associate Faculty for Indigenous Knowledge and Practice Systems at the Hopkins School of Nursing and the Center for Indigenous Health at the Bloomberg School of Public Health.