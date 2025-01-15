© 2025 WYPR
On The Record

UMB hopes to educate public and professionals about psychedelic therapies

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 15, 2025 at 10:27 AM EST
Mushrooms for patient use are shown at a psilocybin service center in Gresham, Ore.
Craig Mitchelldyer
Mushrooms for patient use are shown at a psilocybin service center in Gresham, Ore.

The use of psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat trauma and other ailments is on the rise. University of Maryland, Baltimore puts it front and center with an interdisciplinary speaker series across social work, pharmacy, and nursing called Multidisciplinary Perspectives on the Science and Practice of Psychedelic Therapies. We get a preview from Megan Meyer, MSW, PhD, and from Dr. Allison Kelliher, Associate Faculty for Indigenous Knowledge and Practice Systems at the Hopkins School of Nursing and the Center for Indigenous Health at the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
