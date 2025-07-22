Grant cuts, travel bans could upend Maryland's universities. The consequences will be felt far outside the classroom.

Maryland is home to world-class colleges and universities—shining ivory towers of learning and research. Institutions like Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland are not just places of learning. They are also major drivers of the state’s economy, creating tens of thousands of jobs and bringing in research grants and other opportunities for development.

Now, restrictions on international students, and cuts to research grants are poised to greatly reduce the economic footprint of these institutions in the region. How will these events be felt outside campuses?

Dr. Richard Clinch joins Midday to discuss. He is the Director of the Jacob France Institute at the University of Baltimore and the author of several studies on the economic impact of Maryland’s universities and colleges.