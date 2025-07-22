2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Grant cuts, travel bans could upend Maryland's universities. The consequences will be felt far outside the classroom.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner

Maryland is home to world-class colleges and universities—shining ivory towers of learning and research. Institutions like Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland are not just places of learning. They are also major drivers of the state’s economy, creating tens of thousands of jobs and bringing in research grants and other opportunities for development.

Now, restrictions on international students, and cuts to research grants are poised to greatly reduce the economic footprint of these institutions in the region. How will these events be felt outside campuses?

Dr. Richard Clinch joins Midday to discuss. He is the Director of the Jacob France Institute at the University of Baltimore and the author of several studies on the economic impact of Maryland’s universities and colleges.

Johns Hopkins UniversityUniversity of Marylandgrants
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
