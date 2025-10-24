2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
As shutdown continues with no end in sight, the ripples bring rough seas to Maryland's shores

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
People walk outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Sept.11, 2023, in Washington. Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the end of the month or risk a potentially devastating federal shutdown. There's just 11 working days for Congress to act once the House resumes Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Mariam Zuhaib
/
AP
People walk outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Sept.11, 2023, in Washington.

As the home to one of the largest populations of federal workers in the country, as well as a number of federal agency headquarters, Maryland is feeling the economic consequences of the shutdown. The state continues to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue every day, according to Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

WYPR’s new statehouse reporter Sarah Petrowich joins Midday to share her coverage of the unfolding story. Plus, we discuss Gov. Wes Moore's attempts to right the state's budget.

government shutdownfederal shutdownMaryland Gov. Wes MooreSen. Chris Van Hollen
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak