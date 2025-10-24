As shutdown continues with no end in sight, the ripples bring rough seas to Maryland's shores

As the home to one of the largest populations of federal workers in the country, as well as a number of federal agency headquarters, Maryland is feeling the economic consequences of the shutdown. The state continues to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue every day, according to Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

WYPR’s new statehouse reporter Sarah Petrowich joins Midday to share her coverage of the unfolding story. Plus, we discuss Gov. Wes Moore's attempts to right the state's budget.