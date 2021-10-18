© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Colin Powell: Reflections on a man of influence, from Sen. Ben Cardin

Published October 18, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
ColinPowell2007_crop_AP-CharlesDharapak.png
Colin Powell, the first Black US Secretary of State, Joint Chiefs Chairman and National Security Advisor, has died at age 84 from COVID-19 complications. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died this morning at the age of 84. In a statement posted on Facebook, his family said that Gen. Powell was fully vaccinated, but he died due to complications from COVID 19.

Gen. Powell was the first African American to serve as national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

Joining Tom to reflect on the legacy of Gen. Powell is Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland’s senior Senator who has served for years on the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

Cardin.jpg
Sen. Ben Cardin (D., Md) has served on the US senate since 2006, and is a senior member of the Foreign Relations Committee


Sen. Cardin joined Tom on the phone. Their conversation was recorded earlier today, so we can't take any phone calls.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayFederal PoliticsSen. Ben Cardin
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak