Colin Powell: Reflections on a man of influence, from Sen. Ben Cardin

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died this morning at the age of 84. In a statement posted on Facebook, his family said that Gen. Powell was fully vaccinated, but he died due to complications from COVID 19.

Gen. Powell was the first African American to serve as national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

Joining Tom to reflect on the legacy of Gen. Powell is Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland’s senior Senator who has served for years on the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D., Md)



Sen. Cardin joined Tom on the phone. Their conversation was recorded earlier today, so we can't take any phone calls.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

