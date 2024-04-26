© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Newswrap: Sen. Cardin on Key Bridge, Israel funding; Plus, Trump's legal troubles

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin Jr. speaks with reporters at the State House in Annapolis on the first day of the 2023 General Assembly session in January.
1 of 2  — ben-cardin-banner.png
U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin Jr. speaks with reporters at the State House in Annapolis on the first day of the 2023 General Assembly session in January.
Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner
Former President Donald Trump re-enters Manhattan criminal court for the continuation of his trial in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024.
2 of 2  — Trump Hush Money
Former President Donald Trump re-enters Manhattan criminal court for the continuation of his trial in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Spencer Platt/AP / POOL Getty Images

On today's Midday newswrap, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin joins the show to discuss congressional aid for Baltimore following the Key Bridge collapse, and continued military funding for Israel.

Plus, legal scholar Kim Wehle joins us with analysis of yesterday’s Supreme Court hearing in which justices considered the claim by Donald Trump that he is entitled to absolute immunity. We also talk about the controversial case of access to emergency abortions in Idaho. In both cases, Justices appear to be divided.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayU.S. Senator Ben CardinIsraelFrancis Scott Key Bridge collapseSen. Ben Cardin
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
