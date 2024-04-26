Newswrap: Sen. Cardin on Key Bridge, Israel funding; Plus, Trump's legal troubles

On today's Midday newswrap, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin joins the show to discuss congressional aid for Baltimore following the Key Bridge collapse, and continued military funding for Israel.

Plus, legal scholar Kim Wehle joins us with analysis of yesterday’s Supreme Court hearing in which justices considered the claim by Donald Trump that he is entitled to absolute immunity. We also talk about the controversial case of access to emergency abortions in Idaho. In both cases, Justices appear to be divided.

