Newswrap: Sen. Cardin on Key Bridge, Israel funding; Plus, Trump's legal troubles
1 of 2 — ben-cardin-banner.png
U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin Jr. speaks with reporters at the State House in Annapolis on the first day of the 2023 General Assembly session in January.
Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner
2 of 2 — Trump Hush Money
Former President Donald Trump re-enters Manhattan criminal court for the continuation of his trial in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Spencer Platt/AP / POOL Getty Images
On today's Midday newswrap, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin joins the show to discuss congressional aid for Baltimore following the Key Bridge collapse, and continued military funding for Israel.
Plus, legal scholar Kim Wehle joins us with analysis of yesterday’s Supreme Court hearing in which justices considered the claim by Donald Trump that he is entitled to absolute immunity. We also talk about the controversial case of access to emergency abortions in Idaho. In both cases, Justices appear to be divided.
