Baltimore County Council to propose new district map Tuesday

The Baltimore County Council is expected to propose a new map Tuesday on how it will redraw its district lines.

The change comes following complaints from the American Civil Liberties Union and others that the first map the council came up with weakens the power of voters of color.

The opponents’ beef with that map is that it has just two Black majority districts. The remaining seven districts are majority white, although nearly 50 percent of Baltimore County’s residents are people of color.

Council Chairman Mike Ertel, a Democrat, said the new map will keep the two Black districts, although they will have smaller African American majorities. That will allow them to create a third district with a plurality of Black residents and in which a majority of those living there are people of color.

Those three districts will be on the west side. There had been calls for a district on the east side in which a majority of the residents are people of color but the council is rejecting that.

“There was a lot of pushback on both sides of town, but we actually can do something on the west side that helps African Americans,” Ertel said. “On the east side it was more of a mixed bag of different people, different races. So we’re hoping that gets us closer.”

During his announcement Monday night that he is running for county executive, Democratic Councilman Izzy Patoka announced to the crowd the plan to present the new map on Tuesday, calling it “a first in Baltimore County history.”

Ertel expects the new map to be made public Tuesday morning in advance of a public hearing on the proposed map scheduled for later in the day.

“I’m sure we’ll get a lot of discussion (Tuesday) night and over this whole week,” Ertel said.

The county council is scheduled to vote on the map on September 15.