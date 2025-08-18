Baltimore County redistricting is heating up

Last fall, voters approved a ballot question that would add two seats in the chamber. But getting from seven council members to nine is a complicated political process, so to hear how it’s going, we turn to WYPR reporter John Lee, whose focus is on Baltimore County.

The council will hold two public hearings on the legislation and map. The first will be at the council’s work session Aug. 26 at 4 p.m., and the second will be at the council’s work session Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. Find information here. The public may also submit written testimony to the council at the following email: [email protected]

