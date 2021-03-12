-
The Maryland Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill barring judges from sentencing juveniles to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Black Baltimore residents are evicted nearly three times more often than white residents, according to a new report by researchers at the University of…
Shaneka Henson was sworn in on Thursday to the Maryland House of Delegates, where she occupies the seat held by House Speaker Michael Busch until he died…
The House of Delegates voted Thursday to censure Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, whose district is in Harford County, for her use of the n-word. The Democrat was…
Having a successful African-American physician as a father and a white mother who read her the works of Black authors was no barrier against the racism…
Our first two guests, when Maryland Morning launched almost eight years ago, were the then-CEO of the East Baltimore Development, Incorporated – and the…