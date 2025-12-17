2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

An Ohio megachurch sought to fight racism. A Baltimore political scientist followed their journey.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 17, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST
Dr. Hahrie Han and 'Undivided; The Quest for Racial Solidarity in an American Church'
Author photo by Will Kirk. Book cover courtesy Penguin Random House.
Dr. Hahrie Han, author of 'Undivided; The Quest for Racial Solidarity in an American Church.'

What happens when a predominately-white evangelical megachurch in the Midwest creates a program to address racial inequity?

Dr. Hahrie Han followed the journey of Crossroads Church in Ohio, where Pastor Chuck Mingo said he felt called by God to combat racial injustice, within the church and their wider Cincinnati community.

Han's book, released in September 2024, is called Undivided: The Quest for Racial Solidarity in an American Church. She takes a deep look into a congregation's wrestling with race, political divisiveness and fraught political times.

Han is a political scientist and the head of the SNF Agora Institute, a scholarly and public forum dedicated to advancing dialogue and civic engagement, at Johns Hopkins University.

Han joined Midday on September 30, 2024, to discuss her book, which covers a persistent divide in American religious and secular life.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsHahrie HanBooksraceSNF Agora Institute
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes