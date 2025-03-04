Author Martha S. Jones explores 'The Trouble of Color' within her family history
Today on Midday, author Martha S. Jones discusses her new book, The Trouble of Color: An American Family Memoir. Jones is a professor of history, and a professor at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University.
Her latest book touches on important aspects of Black history and identity. Jones was described by The New York Times as an “assiduous scholar,” and in this memoir she explores her own family’s complicated relationship to their history.