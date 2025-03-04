© 2025 WYPR
Author Martha S. Jones explores 'The Trouble of Color' within her family history

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Courtesy image of Hachette Book Group

Today on Midday, author Martha S. Jones discusses her new book, The Trouble of Color: An American Family Memoir. Jones is a professor of history, and a professor at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

Her latest book touches on important aspects of Black history and identity. Jones was described by The New York Times as an “assiduous scholar,” and in this memoir she explores her own family’s complicated relationship to their history.

