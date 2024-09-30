An Ohio megachurch sought to fight racism. Dr. Hahrie Han followed their journey

What happens when a predominately-white evangelical megachurch in the Midwest creates a program to address racial inequity?

Dr. Hahrie Han followed the journey of Crossroads Church in Ohio, where Pastor Chuck Mingo said he felt called by God to combat racial injustice, within the church and their wider Cincinnati community.

Han's book is called Undivided: The Quest for Racial Solidarity in an American Church. She takes a deep look into a congregation's wrestling with race, political divisiveness and fraught political times.

Han is a political scientist and the head of the SNF Agora Institute, a scholarly and public forum dedicated to advancing dialogue and civic engagement, at Johns Hopkins University.