Bakari Seller on the pursuit of American equity in 'The Moment'

Bakari Sellers was the youngest African American elected official in the country when he won a seat in the South Carolina state legislature at the age of 22.

Sellers is a civil rights attorney, a CNN political analyst, and the author of two books. The latest is an essay on race, politics, and equality, and a prescriptive call for how to address the challenges our country faces living up to its stated ideals.

He joins Midday to discuss his book, The Moment: Thoughts on the Race Reckoning that Wasn’t, and How We All Can Move Forward Now.