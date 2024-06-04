© 2024 WYPR
Bakari Seller on the pursuit of American equity in 'The Moment'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Bakari Sellers was the youngest African American elected official in the country when he won a seat in the South Carolina state legislature at the age of 22.

Sellers is a civil rights attorney, a CNN political analyst, and the author of two books. The latest is an essay on race, politics, and equality, and a prescriptive call for how to address the challenges our country faces living up to its stated ideals.

He joins Midday to discuss his book, The Moment: Thoughts on the Race Reckoning that Wasn’t, and How We All Can Move Forward Now.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
