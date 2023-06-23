© 2023 WYPR
Puerto Rico

  • Artist and educator Christina Delgado is the creator of Tola's Room, an interactive home museum filled with artifacts reflecting the music, art, food and spirit of Puerto Rico. Photo: Jefferson Lui, provided by CD.
    Puerto Rican pride at Tola's Room!
    Sheilah Kast
    We’ll go On the Record with Christina Delgado, the creator of Tola’s Room. In homage to her father and named for her daughter, she’s filled the interactive home museum with artifacts reflecting the music, art, food and spirit of Puerto Rico!