Tola’s Room engages all the senses. The home museum is chock full of photos, food offerings, music and artifacts -- all inspired by the spirit of Puerto Rico -- and in memory of the family patriarch. We hear from its creator, artist and educator Christina Delgado.

Links: Tola's Room, Un Verano en Baltimore! happening Saturday 6/24 from 5 to 8pm, Bmore Art interview with Christina Delgado.