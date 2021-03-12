-
Gov. Larry Hogan is calling for President Donald Trump to resign or be removed from office. At a press conference Thursday, he said Vice President Mike…
-
If an FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19 were available today at no cost, less than half of registered voters in Maryland say they would get it,…
-
Just a day after Maryland courts began new eviction hearings for failure to pay rent, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a…
-
President Donald Trump’s tweets over the weekend calling Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district a “rat and rodent infested disaster,” have sparked a…
-
Baltimore is one of 10 cities where President Donald Trump announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement — known as ICE — would conduct targeted…
-
Baltimore City sued the Trump Administration in federal court Wednesday for changing immigration policy without notice. The policy could have a direct…
-
While Republicans praised President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night, Democrats in Maryland’s Congressional delegation had…