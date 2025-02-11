Federal workers, many of them living in Maryland, face uncertain weeks

The chaotic first three weeks of President Donald Trump's administration have led to more than 40 lawsuits challenging Executive Actions as unconstitutional or illegal.

One action with particular resonance in Maryland are efforts to reduce the federal workforce. Maryland is home to more than 300,000 federal workers. In January, an e-mail sent to 2.2 million civil servants offered an arrangement for “deferred resignation,” that would lead to their leaving the government workforce.

Last week, a judge put a stay on the offer until a hearing was held yesterday. In that hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge George O’Toole ruled that the pause will continue while he decides whether or not to issue a temporary restraining order forbidding the administration from imposing a deadline for workers to accept the offer or face an uncertain future.

Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young joins Midday to discuss the cuts. Young's district includes the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The two agencies employ about 14,000 workers.

We are also joined by Elaine Fitch, an attorney specializing in employment law. She is the managing partner of Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman and Fitch in Washington, D.C.