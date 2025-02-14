Newswrap: Washington chaos hits Baltimore's small businesses

A local farmer and a restauranteur join Midday to discuss their experience of the first few eventful weeks of President Donald Trump's term. The pair say they are feeling the consequences of Executive Actions aimed at shrinking federal government and revamping immigration policy.

Elisa Lane is the owner of Two Boots Farm in Hampstead, in Carroll County. Two Boots grows cut flowers and produce and does floral design. They plan to set up shop at the Baltimore Farmer’s Market under the expressway downtown when the market opens in April.

Lane said her farm relies on U.S. Department of Agriculture grants and education services, and a recent freeze of funding could cost her the farm.

Irena Stein is the owner of the popular Venezuelan restaurant Alma Cocina Latina, on Charles Street near Penn Station in Baltimore. She is also the author of Arepa: Classic and Contemporary Recipes for Venezuela’s Daily Bread. Stein said many of her workers are in the United States on visas, and sudden changes to immigration policy threaten her workforce.