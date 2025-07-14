What does Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill mean for Marylanders?

President Donald Trump's domestic agenda became law in one “big, beautiful bill” passed earlier this month.

The legislation includes new work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP benefits, new funding for border security and an increase in defense spending. Cuts to clean energy programs were paired with extending the tax cuts that were passed during Trump's first term.

On Midday today, a conversation about what the bill means for Maryland with Julie Margetta Morgan, President of the Century Foundation.

The progressive think tank was founded in 1919, making it one of the oldest public policy research institutes in the country. Morgan was named to her position in April of this year.