New Wrap: Maryland's Medicaid shutout, Baltimore's opioid strategy and Trump's funding freeze

On today's Midday Newswrap, we discuss some of this week's developing stories concerning Maryland, the economy and public health.

Lee O. Sanderlin, a reporter for The Baltimore Banner, discusses his coverage of the uncertainty and fear surrounding the freeze on federal sources of funding for crucial services in Maryland.

State and nonprofit officials grappled with the consequences of the sudden pause of federal grants and loans, though a judge temporarily blocked the funding freeze on Tuesday as legal challenges mounted. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown was among 22 state attorneys general to raise objections to the move.

Sanderlin also discusses debates over opioid strategy in Baltimore City between elected officials.