© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

New Wrap: Maryland's Medicaid shutout, Baltimore's opioid strategy and Trump's funding freeze

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 31, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST

On today's Midday Newswrap, we discuss some of this week's developing stories concerning Maryland, the economy and public health.

Lee O. Sanderlin, a reporter for The Baltimore Banner, discusses his coverage of the uncertainty and fear surrounding the freeze on federal sources of funding for crucial services in Maryland.

State and nonprofit officials grappled with the consequences of the sudden pause of federal grants and loans, though a judge temporarily blocked the funding freeze on Tuesday as legal challenges mounted. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown was among 22 state attorneys general to raise objections to the move.

Sanderlin also discusses debates over opioid strategy in Baltimore City between elected officials.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayThe Baltimore BannerPresident Donald TrumpMedicaid
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes